Blades Cruise Past Swamp Rabbits to Eight Straight Win

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades celebrate a goal

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades celebrate a goal(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - Cam Johnson's second straight shutout fueled the Everblades to a 4-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of 5,994 fans at Hertz Arena.

Sean Allen energized the Hertz Arena faithful early dropping the mitts 2:07 into the contest with Cole Fraser. The Swamp Rabbits defenseman was also levied an interference penalty prior to the bout putting the Blades onto the powerplay. Florida nearly opening the scoring on the game's first man advantage but could not beat Isaiah Saville who made four stops on the kill. A tense first period continued between the two South Division rivals as Jesse Lansdell and John Parker-Jones were whistled for roughing midway through the opening frame.

Florida controlled the pace of play in the opening 20 minutes despite a scoreless frame holding the Greenville attack to four shots.

Tarun Fizer wasted little time starting the offense for the hosts, striking 1:54 into the second period converting a power play goal on a seam pass from Hudson Elynuik for his 15th of the season. Greenville pushed back after surrendering the game's first goal, firing the next four shots, but Cam Johnson was equal to the challenge. Moments later, Oliver Cooper extended the Blades lead burying a feed from Isaac Nurse out front for his eighth of the year.

Less than a minute later the Everblades had a chance to extend their lead on the power play as Jacob Modry wiped out Reid Duke on a partial breakaway. Greenville produced its best chances of the night while shorthanded, generating a pair of quality opportunities, but were once again denied by the Everblades netminder. Florida regained control of the middle stanza from there, applying sustained pressure in the Greenville zone and firing the next five shots on Saville. The surge paid off when Kyle Penney redirected a shot from Nurse to stretch the Blades' lead to four.

Special teams took over to begin the third period as Florida opened the final frame on the power play, including a brief 5-on-3 advantage after Hudson Schandor was called for elbowing less than two minutes into the period. The Everblades were unable to convert despite a flurry of chances early in the third, but the trio of Oliver Cooper, Kyle Penney, and Isaac Nurse connected again with just under eight minutes remaining in regulation as Nurse bashed home a loose puck in the crease to make it 4-0 and was upheld following a review on the play.

The Blades locked things down to close out the contest holding Greenville to a meager five shots over the final 20 minutes to pick up their eighth straight win.

Cam Johnson denied all 16 Greenville shots earning his league leading 21st win of the season.

BLADES BITS

Cam Johnson is now tied for third all-time in the ECHL with 20 career shutouts.

Florida has now shutout Greenville three times this season including both meetings in Estero outscoring the Swamp Rabbits 7-0 over the past two games.

Isaac Nurse recorded a season best three points in the victory recording a goal and two assists.

Cole Moberg notched his first point of the season in his second game back with the Blades tallying a helper on Nurse's goal.

Florida has seven-point lead over Atlanta and South Carolina for the top spot in the South Division standings reaching 80 points on the season with tonight's win.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.