Blades Look to Keep Good Times Rolling against Orlando

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will complete their three-game homestand tonight against their in-state foes Orlando Solar Bears looking to push their win streak to a season best nine games.

The Everblades defense has been as advertised as of late entering action off back-to-back shutout performances from Cam Johnson who has made 11 straight starts. During this stretch Florida has held their opponents to 25 shots or fewer in nine of the 11 games and under 20 shots in four of those contests. This season Florida has held their opponents to an ECHL best 24.53 shots per game.

Cam Johnson's stretch of play has been instrumental during the Blades recent surge posting a 9-0-1-1 mark with a .955 save percentage and 0.98 goals-against average allowing 11 during this stretch. The Troy, Michigan native leads the ECHL in goals-against average (1.87) wins (21) and minutes played with 2119. Last night's shutout marked the 20th of the career for Johnson tying him for third all-time in the ECHL.

The Everblades have controlled the season series against Orlando owning a 9-1-1 record in 11 meetings against the Solar Bears having won each of the last three meetings. Florida has outscored Orlando a combined 16-3 led by Tarun Fizer who notched eight points over those three meetings. In Estero the Blades are 4-1-1 against the Solar Bears.

Entering action, Florida sits atop the South Division standings with 80 points while Orlando is seventh with 47 points and 13 points out of the final playoff spot. The Solar Bears are coming off an impressive 5-1-win Wednesday against the Gladiators.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET for Pink in the Rink presented by Radiology Regional.

