Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, March 8th - Game 54/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (28-18-6-1, 63 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game road series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (15-32-5-1, 36 points) on Sunday, March 8th at 3:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum.

The Royals return home on Saturday, March 14th to open a two-game home series against the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena. The home series concludes on Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 54 of the regular season having earned a point in five-straight contests (3-0-2), eight of their last nine games (5-1-3), 12 of their last 14 (9-1-3) and 17 of their 23 games played to open 2026 (12-7-4-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 22 of their last 30 games (17-8-3-1) since Dec. 13 and 35 of their 53 games this season (28-18-6-1).

Prior to the series opener win over Greensboro, 2-1, the Royals took three of a possible four points in a two-game series split against Greenville (1-0-1) with a 4-1 win on Friday, February 27th and a 6-5 overtime loss on Saturday, February 28th.

At home, the Royals have won 14 of their last 18 games with a point in 16 of the 18 games (14-2-2). On the road, the Royals have won five of their last nine contests with a point earned in seven of the last nine road games (5-2-1-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (27) and points (34).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Gargoyles:

Greensboro has opened their regular season with a league-low 15 wins and 36 points (15-32-5-1) entering the series finale having dropped eight of their last 10 games. The Gargoyles have four wins over their last 14 games which includes three wins against Reading earned January 17th, 4-1, on February 5th, 6-2, and February 7th in a shootout, 4-3, across eight contests with the Royals in an 11-game span.

ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

