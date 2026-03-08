Icemen Earn 6-3 Win; Martin Moves into Second on Icemen All-Time Scoring List

KALAMAZOO, MI. - Ryan Pitoscia scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and Logan Cockerill scored twice in a three-point performance, but it was Craig Martin who made Icemen history as he moved into second-place in all-time points as the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 6-3.

Martin netted his 12th goal of the season to tie Brendan Harris for the second-most points in franchise history, then picked up an assist on the game's final goal to move into sole possession of second place with 189 points.

Cockerill scored in the first period, assisted on Martin's goal - which moved him into the tie with Harris - and Cockerill scored the goal that gave Martin sole possession of second place.

Adam McMaster added an absolute howitzer on the power-play. Jed Pietela, Will Hillman, and Nathan Burke all recorded two assists.

Cameron Rowe made 28 saves and added an assist in a stellar showing from the former Western Michigan University goaltender's return to Kalamazoo after winning a national championship with the Broncos last year.

Josh Bloom, Hunter Strand, and Connor Bilek scored for the Wings.

Aku Koskenvuo made 26 stops on 31 shots in his second start for Kalamazoo in less than 24 hours.

Pitoscia opened the scoring at 3:36 of the 1st period. Burke entered the zone, slid the puck ahead, and Pitoschia slipped past the defense to create a 1 on 0 opportunity before a one-touch shot to beat Koskenvou.

Cockerill made it 2-0 at 4:47 of the opening frame. Lincoln Griffin forced a turnover behind the net, Will Hillman recovered it before finding Cockerill in the slot for a one-touch shot to make it 2-0 Jacksonville.

Craig Martin was called for tripping at 5:24, but the Icemen killed the penalty.

Kylor Wall was assessed a delay-of-game penalty at 10:17, the Icemen got multiple shots on goal, but did not find the back of the net on the power play.

Andre Ghantous tripped Burke at 2:46 on the 2nd period, putting the Icemen on the power play, but the Wings held off the Icemen behind a couple stops from Koskenvou.

David Keefer slashed Lord-Anthony Grissom, putting the Icemen on the power play at 10:07.

Josh Bloom scored at 12:09, two seconds after the power play expired to cut the deficit to 2-1. A turnover at the blue line, leading to a partial 2 on 0, ending with a five-hole goal.

Jaden Condotta battled Kylor Wall after the goal, Condotta got the better of him but both were assessed roughing minors at 12:09.

Hunter Strand tied the game at 14:56 to tie the game. Strand buried a rebound from the slot to beat Rowe with Evan Dougherty and Wall garnering assists.

Martin scored at 16:08 to put the Icemen back up 3-2. Martin expertly redirected a shot by Jed Pietila to beat Koskenvou, with Cockerill picking up the secondary assist.

Lincoln Griffin was called for high-sticking at 16:37 and the Wings made the Icemen pay.

Colin Bilek let loose with a one-timer on the power play at 17:35 to make it 3-3. Keefer and Davis Pennington added helpers.

Will Hillman appeared to score with 52 seconds remaining. Lincoln Griffin appeared to be pushed into Koskenvou by Connor Powell, knocking the Wings netminder to the ice. After a couple solid saves by Koskenvou, Hillman roofed it. The officials later overturned the goal for goaltender interference.

Pitoscia scored at 6:23 in the 3rd period for the eventual game-winner. The fourth line entered 3 on 2, Burke passed to Patrick Bajkov, who found Pitoscia on the door for a tap-in.

Jackson Kunz was sent to the box for cross-checking Dalton Duhart at 8:50 in the final frame, and the Icemen responded.

Adam McMaster fired an absolute howitzer of a one-timer glove-side high to beat Koskenvuo, with the shot ringing off the inside corner of the crossbar, and hitting the opposite pipe before finally hitting the ice. Pietela picked up the primary assist and Hillman added the secondary assist.

After the Wings went empty-net, Rowe went for an empty net goal, the puck didn't make it past the Wings blue line but it did find Martin, who found Cockerill for the empty-netter. Rowe did receive an assist on the goal.

The two teams close out the three-game set on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.







