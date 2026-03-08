Cincinnati Shut Out by Utah on Saturday Night

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones were blanked by the Utah Grizzlies, 5-0, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. A 32-save shutout from Hunter Miska and a two-goal game from Evan Friesen highlighted the win for Utah.

Utah jumped out to an early lead just 5:28 into regulation off a finish from Reed Lebster (29) that was sent in by a Cincinnati defenseman. The Grizzlies would get another on the power play, with Evan Friesen (19) getting his first of the night on the man advantage. Utah would go into the second period up 2-0.

Just 37 seconds into the second period, Luke Manning (6) scored after the Cyclones turned the puck over in their own zone. A quick chance saw Danny Dzhaniyev feed Manning on the back door to score the lone goal of the period.

Friesen (20) would contribute once again in the third period and record his second goal of the night off a feed from Aiden Hansen-Bukata to make it a 4-0 game. His second of the night gave Utah their fourth at the 7:01 mark of the final frame.

Tyler Gratton (16) rounded out the scoring with a finish that ended the game at 5-0. His goal gave Utah their second PPG of the night. Hunter Miska would deny all 32 shots sent his way tonight, picking up his first win of the season in shutout fashion.

Cincinnati returns for a rematch against the very same Utah Grizzlies tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET at Heritage Bank Center. The game will be available on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network, and the Cyclones will be wearing their Read Across Cincinnati featuring Elephant & Piggie Matinee specialty jerseys.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.