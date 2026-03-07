Vaive Breaks All-Time Points Record, Cyclones Fall 3-2 against Toledo
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, on Friday night at the Huntington Center. Despite the loss, Cincinnati forward Justin Vaive broke the Cyclones all-time points record with his 292nd career point with the organization.
Cincinnati scored 44 seconds into the game when a seeing-eye shot from Elijah Vilio (10) got past Carter Gylander to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Vilio's goal was assisted by Sam Stevens and Nick Rheaume.
With his goal, Vilio surpassed his single-season career high in goals with 10 and reached double digits for the first time in his career. Additionally, Sam Stevens extended his point streak to five games with the assist.
Toledo would score at the 10:57 mark of the first period. Ryland Mosley (2) scored his second of the season to tie the game up at 1-1. After a goal was canceled for goaltender interference, Cincinnati and Toledo went into the second period tied at 1-1.
The Walleye would score the only two goals of the second period. Tanner Kelly (21) scored on the power play to give Toledo the lead. Sam Craggs (6) scored with nine seconds left in the period to make it 3-1 heading into the third.
Despite a healthy push, Carter Gylander stood tall between the pipes for Toledo. Cincinnati would break through with the extra attacker. Justin Vaive (10) redirected a shot to make it a one-goal game and recorded his 292nd point as a Cyclone.
With his 292nd career point with Cincinnati, Vaive passes Barrett Ehgoetz to break the Cyclones all-time points record in grand fashion. Additionally, Vaive hits 10+ goals in a single season for the ninth time in his career.
Cincinnati would be denied a third goal and fall 3-2 in regulation against Toledo. Cincinnati now sits at 25-25-3-0 this season.
Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center for a pair of home games against the Utah Grizzlies on home ice. Tomorrow night's game is slated for a 7:35 p.m. ET start and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. The game will also be televised on 19.3 The Rock.
