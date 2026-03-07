Abramov Scores Twice in Bison Win
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Mikhail Abramov scored twice and the Bloomington Bison defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 to snap a six-game losing streak at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday evening.
Bloomington created numerous scoring chances while killing off two early penalties. Mikael Robidoux was stopped on a breakaway, before Sullivan Mack was denied on a two-on-one set up by Mark Kaleinikovas. The Bison drew their first powerplay in the final minute of the frame after Brad Morrison nearly scored on a Grizzlies breakdown. Bloomington outshot Utah 13-6 in the opening period and took a carryover powerplay into the middle frame.
Bloomington kept the momentum going, generating strong chances on the man-advantage. Mack hit the side of the net off a one-timed shot for the best look. The Bison finally broke through at 9:10 of the stanza when Abramov cleaned up a rebound after it rang the post. Chongmin Lee and Parker Gavlas earned assists on the ice-breaking goal. Utah answered shortly after to tie the game and took a 2-1 lead with just under two minutes remaining. Bloomington once again earned a late powerplay and carried over nearly 90 seconds of it into the final period.
The Bison did not score on the initial powerplay but got another opportunity two minutes in. Mere seconds into the powerplay, Ayden MacDonald redirected a Chris Ortiz shot to tie the game 2-2. Ilya Tysulgin notched the secondary assist. Bloomington's defensive effort was strong and the Bison clogged lanes to block shots. Cullen Ferguson broke up a one-on-one chance to set up an offensive rush. With just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, Abramov netted his second tally of the game on a breakaway from the circles. Lee and Ortiz each recorded their second assists with helpers on the game-winning goal. Utah played with an extra attacker for nearly two minutes but the Bison remained poised in their own end and Dryden McKay stopped 23 shots in total to secure the win.
The Bison are set to play in front of a sell-out crowd on Tuesday, March 10 at Grossinger Motors Arena when over 6,000 fans will be ready for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. The Education Day Game will be the highest-attended sporting event in Grossinger Motors Arena's decades-long existence.
Bloomington will then drop the puck on Friday, March 13 and observe New York Rangers Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts. Additionally, fans can have the chance to win signed New York Rangers memorabilia.
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
