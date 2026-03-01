Ollas Perfect in Relief, Bison Blanked by Walleye

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Toledo, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison remained perfect on the penalty kill against the ECHL's top powerplay but could not score in a 5-0 loss to the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center on Saturday evening.

Bloomington lost a defensive zone faceoff to the Walleye, who promptly blasted in the eventual game-winning goal just two minutes and 50 seconds into the game from the high slot. Five seconds after winning the ensuing faceoff at center ice, the puck was flipped over the glass from inside Bloomington's zone to put Toledo on the powerplay. Eddie Matsushima pressured for the shorthanded Bison and helped keep the puck out of his zone to complete the penalty kill. Shortly after returning to five-on-five hockey, Cullen Ferguson jumped into a rush and nearly earned a breakaway chance but was checked off the puck before he could register a shot. At 7:47, the Walleye scored off the rush from the near-side boards to take a 2-0 lead. Before the end of the frame, Mark Kaleinikovas, Chongmin Lee and Sullivan Mack all created Grade-A scoring chances but were denied and the Bison headed into the intermission trailing 2-0.

The Bison began second-period play with energy and carried the pace of play but were further stymied by Toledo's netminder. After having more chances come and go in offensive ice, Bloomington surrendered the 3-0 goal at 3:43 of the period off a double-deflected shot from the blue line. The top line consisting of Mack, Mikhail Abramov and Kyle Jackson continued to create opportunities, but the Walleye added to its lead just past the halfway point of regulation when the scored from the goal line. Hugo Ollas replaced Callum Tung with eight minutes and 18 seconds remaining in the middle frame and would go on to save all 12 shots he faced. After the goaltending change, Bloomington registered six of the final eight shots on net in the period and Lou-Felix Denis had what may have been the most dangerous scoring chance in the game with under three minutes left. After intercepting a pass from the corner at the top of the crease, he was then stopped by the Walleye goaltender, who made a complete pad extension to keep the Bison off the scoreboard. Ollas absorbed a breakaway shot with 36 seconds on the clock and Bloomington drew a penalty with under 20 ticks in the period.

Despite extended zone time and puck possession, Bloomington would not record a shot on net in the carryover powerplay time as Toledo blocked numerous attempts en route to the net. Thanks to the effort of Denis, Ayden MacDonald and Mikael Robidoux, physicality mounted and the Bison were able to roll lines with extended time in enemy territory. The Walleye were sent back to the penalty box with just over 13 minutes left in regulation and Bloomington improved its penalty kill to 5/5 in the weekend series before pushing for offense again. Abramov, Jackson and Mack resumed dominating puck-play and the Bison drew a penalty with 7:16 left in the game. Down by four goals and on the powerplay, Bloomington pulled Ollas to bring up a six-on-four scenario, but still could not light the lamp. Soon after exiting the penalty box, the Walleye iced the game with an empty-net goal at 14:49.

The Bison will return to home ice for Women in Sports Night on Friday, March 6 when the team will auction its blue alternate jerseys off after the game on the ice.

All Friday home games are 309 Nights featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.