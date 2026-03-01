Rousseau Shuts Down Fuel for 2-0 Heartlanders Win

Fishers, IN - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender William Rousseau blocked 23 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Heartlanders shut out the Indy Fuel, 2-0, Saturday Fishers Event Center. Rousseau saved 13 in the first period, four in the second and six in the third, including multiple Indy breakaways.

Rousseau is Iowa's all-time shutouts leader with three.

The second-year netminder made 11 saves in the opening half of the first frame, paving the way for Iowa's offense. Jonny Sorenson (1g, 1a) scored first at 6:49 of the first off an excellent effort, shooting from the right post, following the rebound and jamming in a wraparound goal on Iowa's third shot. Keltie Jeri-Leon and Isaac Johnson (2a) assisted. Nine minutes later, Johnson set up Jaxon Nelson on the power play for his 13th of the season. Johnson lasered the puck from the right half wall to the bottom of the left dot through multiple sticks and bodies to Nelson for a five-hole goal.

Owen Flores made 17 saves and allowed two goals in defeat.

The Heartlanders wrap up the weekend at Toledo Sunday at 4:15 p.m.

Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

