Blades Score Six in 40 to Sweep Orlando

ORLANDO, FL - Three goals in both the first and second periods, highlighted by back-to-back power-play strikes, powered a commanding 6-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears, sealing the series sweep in dominant fashion.

The Blades took control early, erupting for three goals in the opening period all within the first 14:13. Captain Olivier Chau opened the scoring on the team's second shot of the night, finishing a play set up by Craig Needham and Anthony Romano.

Logan Lambdin doubled the lead moments later, capitalizing in the crease after Tarun Fizer's shot created a rebound opportunity. Patrick Kyte also getting his stick on it for an apple.

Isaac Nurse joined the scoring just under two minutes later, firing a one-timer after collecting a loose puck to cap the Blades' first-period outburst.

The Solar Bears managed to get one back before the intermission, as Aaron Luchuk converted on the power play with just one second remaining on the clock.

The Florida Everblades fired 11 shots in the opening period, beating Connor Ungar three times. Orlando Solar Bears generated five shots of their own, managing to slip one past Florida's netminder.

The second period saw the Blades strike twice on the power play. Lambdin notched his second goal of the night, while Chau added to his multi-point performance on the same sequence. The tally featured a slick between-the-legs move that found the back of the net, with Lambdin once again creating chaos and being a strong presence at the top of the crease.

On their very next shift, the trio struck again. A booming blast from the blue line by Jordan Sambrook extended the lead to 5-1, capping off a dominant stretch and putting an exclamation point on a strong night for that line.

Tarun Fizer capped off the period in style with the lone even-strength goal, effectively putting the Orlando Solar Bears in hibernation. After exiting the penalty box as his power play expired, Sean Allen whipped the puck up the boards for Fizer who tracked it down and snapped a shot past Connor Ungar's glove side to round out the scoring.

The second period was penalty-heavy, featuring a total of 11 infractions - five assessed to the Blades and six to Orlando. Connor Doherty was handed a 10-minute misconduct, while Orlando's A. Bruder and Florida's Oliver Cooper each received double minors, adding to the chippy tone of the frame.

The period closed with the Blades narrowly outshooting Orlando 10-9. The Solar Bears also made a change in goal, turning to Colby Muise between the pipes for the remainder of the night.

The third period featured no scoring from either side, sealing the deal and completing the three-game series sweep in a perfect 3-0 fashion over the Orlando Solar Bears. By the end of 60 minutes, Cam Johnson turned aside 21 of 22 shots in a steady performance, while Connor Ungar faced 25 shots, stopping 19.

Before returning home, the Blades will face the Jacksonville Icemen tomorrow at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, with a 3 p.m. puck drop, looking to carry the momentum from their series sweep of Orlando into the next matchup.

BLADES BITS

Tarun Fizer has eight points over his last three games.

Jordan Sambrook, Oliver Chau, Logan Lambdin, and Tarun Fizer all had multi-point performances with Lambdin and Chau leading the way with three-point nights.

Florida is now 5-0-0-0 at the Kia Center this season and have defeated Orlando by 6-1 decisions on three different occasions. The Blades have now outscored the Solar Bears 26-4 in Orlando.

The Blades extended their win streak to five games with tonight's victory and Cam Johnson has now started each of the last eight games.

