Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, FL. - The Florida Everblades have traded defenseman Kurtis Henry to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Henry, 25, dressed in 27 games for the Everblades this season, getting three assists with 33 penalty minutes this season. He also played 10 games for Florida in the 2024-25 season, adding a pair of assists there.

The Niagara Falls, Ontario, native played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Prince Edward Island from 2021-2025 following three seasons of junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. Henry joins a Cyclones team sitting in sixth place in the Central Division.







