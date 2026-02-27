Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris

PORTLAND, ME - Goodwins Mills Deputy Chief Ben Harris has been named the winner of the 2026 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Harris, who is also an Elementary School Principal, will receive the award during the Mariners "First Responders Night" game on Sunday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Arena.

A third-generation firefighter for Goodwins Mills Fire-Rescue, Harris' grandfather was a charter member of the department. He became a "junior firefighter" are the age of 14, working his way up the ranks to Deputy Chief. He has made more call responses in the history of the department at over 5,500. Goodwins Mills Fire-Rescue was recently awarded grant money which will be put to use in the form of active shooter training, and first responder mental health assistance.

Harris teaches Officer 1 and 2 classes throughout Southern Maine. He's a First Aid & CPR instructor and the head of the Community Risk Reduction Program in Dayton, ME, where he is also the Town Office Manager. He's the principal at Jameson School in Old Orchard Beach.

The Mariners and Teamsters Local 340 solicited nominees online over the past four months, seeking local firefighters and first responders who embodying the community-driven spirit of the late Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes, who died in 2019 while saving the life of a fellow firefighter.

Harris joins a list of six prior winners of the award: Harold Smith (2025), Mike Robitaille (2024), Stacy Blaquiere (2023), Josh Pobrislo (2022), Robert Dorr (2021), and Matt St. Pierre (2020).

First Responders Night, presented by WGME, is this Sunday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Arena, the seven-year anniversary of Barnes' passing. The Mariners host the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM and Harris will receive the award during the 2nd intermission of the game.







