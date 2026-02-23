Mariners Complete Three-Game Sweep in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, completed a three-game sweep of the Bloomington Bison with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Grossinger Motors Arena. It was the Mariners' fifth win in a row as they took over sole possession of third place in the North Division.

Three special teams goals in the first period had the Mariners leading 2-1 after 20 minutes. A shorthanded marker by Zach Jordan opened the scoring at 5:16, taking a feed from Xander Lamppa and slipping one over the shoulder of Dryden McKay in tight. The ensuing power play was cashed in by the Bison with Kyle Jackson tying things up less than a minute later. The Mariners used their power play to regain the lead at 10:50, Jacob Hudson finishing a cross-ice feed from Brooklyn Kalmikov for his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

The lone goal of the middle frame was scored by Maine's Linus Hemstrom at 5:43, wiring home a one-timer set up by Sebastian Vidmar. The Mariners carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

Vidmar helped set up another in the third, when he found Xander Lamppa in front to make it a 4-1 game at 6:18. Jackson netted another power play goal at 12:54 to close the gap back to two, but Antonio Venuto put the game on ice with an empty netter at 18:59. Brad Arvanitis earned his 13th win with 28 saves on 30 Bison shots.

The Mariners (26-15-5-2) continue their road trip next Friday at Adirondack and Saturday at Worcester. They return home on Sunday, March 1st to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM, for "First Responders Night," presented by WGME. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







