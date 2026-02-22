Andrews Records Two Points as Walleye Cap off Weekend with Shootout Loss

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Toledo Walleye fell today to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the shootout by a score of 4-3 at the Colisèe Vidèotron today. Nick Andrews recorded two points, including Toledo's 14th short-handed goal of the season. Mitch Lewandowski had a point to extend his points streak to five games. Jacques Bouqout and Colby Ambrosio each scored a goal, and Carter Gylander took the shootout loss, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced and 6 of 9 shots in the shootout.

How it Happened:

The first penalty of the game came in the form of a cross-check by Will Hillman, which sent Trois-Rivières to the power play for the first time on the day at the 16:51 mark of the first period. However, Nick Andrews would get Toledo's second short-handed goal in as many days and their 14th of the season unassisted at the 17:21 mark of the first, getting Toledo on the board first.

Trois-Rivières got the goal right back, though, as Israel Mianscum scored his second goal of the weekend and eighth of the season on the Lions power play at the 18:11 mark of the first, tying the game at one goal each.

Toledo got their first power play chance of the day on a tripping call against Sean Gulka, going on the man-advantage at the 4:12 mark of the first period. Colby Ambrosio scored to re-take Toledo's lead on the power play, his 11th of the season at the 4:38 mark of the first period. Brandon Hawkins got his first point of the weekend with an assist, and Jacob Truscott got an assist on the goal that put the Walleye up 2-1.

The Walleye got another chance on the power play with Montréal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney taking an interference penalty in the Toledo zone at the 11:41 mark of the second. The Lions killed it off as the Walleye never got a good scoring chance.

Joe Dunlap tied the game up for the Lions, scoring his second goal of the weekend and his fifth of the season to bring the score to a 2-2 tie at the 15:08 mark of the second period. Toledo went on the power play a little over a minute later as Jacob Dion took a high-sticking minor. The Walleye didn't convert on the opportunity and Jacob Paquette scored to take the lead for Trois-Rivières with 13 seconds to go in the second period, giving the Lions a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period.

The Walleye got the goal back on the other side of the intermission break with a goal from Jacques Bouquot, his third goal on the season just 44 seconds into the third period. Nick Andrews (his second point of the day) and Mitch Lewandowski got the assists on the goal that tied the game at three goals each.

Brandon Kruse took a penalty for goaltender interference at the 6:31 mark of the third, giving the Lions their second power play chance of the day, though it was killed off by the Walleye. Toledo held possession of the puck for much of the last two minutes of regulation, but the game would be decided in overtime.

Neither team scored in overtime although Toledo recorded seven shots on goal to Trois-Rivières' two (outshooting the Lions 31-26 overall). Toledo's power play was 1-for-3 on the day, as the penalty kill was 1-for-2. The results of the shootout are below:

First Round:

TR: Mathias Laferrière - NO

TOL: Brandon Hawkins - NO

Second Round:

TR: Riley Kidney - NO

TOL: Tanner Dickinson - NO

Third Round:

TR: Morgan Adams-Moisan - GOAL

TOL: Denis Smirnov - GOAL

Fourth Round:

TR: Anthony Beauregard - GOAL

TOL: Jacques Bouquot - GOAL

Fifth Round:

TR: Joe Dunlap - NO

TOL: Ryland Mosley - NO

Sixth Round:

TR: Egor Goriunov - NO

TOL: Mitch Lewandowski - NO

Seventh Round:

TR: Cédric Desruisseaux - NO

TOL: Jacob Truscott - NO

Eighth Round:

TR: Israel Mianscum - NO

TOL: Brandon Kruse - NO

Ninth Round:

TR: Jacob Dion - GOAL

TOL: Johnny Waldron - NO

Three Stars:

1 - G William Lavallière, TR (28 SVS, .903 SV%)

2 - D Nick Andrews, TOL (1 G, 1 A)

3 - D Jacob Paquette, TR (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will be back in action on Wednesday with a matchup at the Heritage Bank Center against the Cincinnati Cyclones, the 12th matchup between the two teams where the Walleye will look to build on their 8-2-1-0 record over the Cyclones. Puck drop for Wednesday's game is set for 7:35 PM.







ECHL Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.