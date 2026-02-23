Oilers Depth Scoring Downs Swamp Rabbits in Series Finale

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon, closing out the series finale with a victory.

Keegan Iverson rifled his first of the season past Pierce Charleson with 5:09 left in the first period - the first opening goal on the week for Tulsa - placing the Oilers on top 1-0. Lukas Jirousek followed up with his first career ECHL goal, beating Charleson from the left wing exactly three minutes later, sending the Oilers into the first break up 2-0.

Duggie Lagrone extended Tulsa's lead to 3-0, finishing off his own blocked shot from the slot to beat Isaiah Saville up top, 2:50 into the second. Cam Hausinger answered with his second goal in as many outings, hammering a power-play one timer from the low slot to cut the Oilers lead to 3-1 at the 11:03 mark of the second. Hudson Schandor made it a one-goal game in the final minute of the second, guiding a deflection through Jake Sibell 's five hole to lessen Tulsa's advantage to 3-2 just 29 seconds before the break.

Michael Davies netted his second goal on the week during a late third-period power play, hammering a slapshot past Saville at the 13:42 mark of the third, setting Tulsa up 4-2. Owen Lindmark collected a short-handed empty netter for his second multi-point game of the week to seal the road win 5-2.

Tulsa's victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was its first away from the BOK Center since Nov. 15.

The Oilers return home to host the Rapid City for the first time this season, squaring off against the Rush in the first ever professional, regular season game at WeStreet Ice Center on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

