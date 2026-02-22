ECHL Transactions - February 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 22, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Tanner Schachle, F

Maine:

Bryce Hatten, D

Orlando:

Eric Olson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Lucas Helland, F Acquired from Rapid City

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Nick Vilardo, G Added as EBUG

Delete Peter Green, G Released as EBUG

Bloomington:

Add Jacob Boll, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Garret Sparks, G Placed on Reserve

Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Gabriel Bernier, F Signed ECHL SPC

Fort Wayne:

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Matt Brown, F Assigned by Bakersfield

Delete James Stefan, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greensboro:

Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Braden Doyle, D Placed on Reserve

Add Colton Leiter, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Brent Pedersen, F Placed on Reserve

Add Remy Parker, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kenta Isogai, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Acquired from Rapid City

Kansas City:

Add Landon McCallum, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Drake Burgin, D Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley

Add Jackson Jutting, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Maine:

Add Jackson Stewart, F Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Jake Hamilton, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Maurizio Colella, F Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve

Add Seth Fyten, F Activated from Reserve

Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Lucas Helland, F Traded to Adirondack

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Traded to Indy

Toledo:

Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve

Add John Waldron, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve

Add Lukas Jirousek, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Konnor Smith, D Placed on Reserve







