ECHL Transactions - February 22
Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 22, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Tanner Schachle, F
Maine:
Bryce Hatten, D
Orlando:
Eric Olson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Lucas Helland, F Acquired from Rapid City
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Nick Vilardo, G Added as EBUG
Delete Peter Green, G Released as EBUG
Bloomington:
Add Jacob Boll, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Garret Sparks, G Placed on Reserve
Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Gabriel Bernier, F Signed ECHL SPC
Fort Wayne:
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Matt Brown, F Assigned by Bakersfield
Delete James Stefan, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greensboro:
Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Braden Doyle, D Placed on Reserve
Add Colton Leiter, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Brent Pedersen, F Placed on Reserve
Add Remy Parker, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kenta Isogai, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Acquired from Rapid City
Kansas City:
Add Landon McCallum, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Drake Burgin, D Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley
Add Jackson Jutting, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids
Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Maine:
Add Jackson Stewart, F Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Jake Hamilton, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Maurizio Colella, F Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve
Add Seth Fyten, F Activated from Reserve
Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Lucas Helland, F Traded to Adirondack
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Traded to Indy
Toledo:
Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve
Add John Waldron, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve
Add Lukas Jirousek, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Konnor Smith, D Placed on Reserve
