Goatheads announce affiliation with Colorado Avalanche

Published on February 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - The New Mexico Goatheads announced a multi-year NHL affiliation agreement with the Colorado Avalanche as the team prepares for its inaugural 2026-27 ECHL season.

"This partnership is about opportunity and growth," said Jared Johnson, General Manager of the New Mexico Goatheads. "Aligning with the Avalanche on a multi-year agreement gives our players a defined development path while delivering high-level hockey to our fans from day one."

The agreement establishes a formal player development partnership, creating a clear pathway for players to advance within the Avalanche system while bringing professional hockey back to New Mexico.

Under the agreement, the Goatheads will serve as the ECHL affiliate of the Avalanche and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. The partnership will support player development through shared resources, collaboration between hockey operations staff, and call-up opportunities throughout the season.

"The ECHL is a key part of the Avalanche""Eagles development system, and we're excited to establish this multi-year partnership with the New Mexico Goatheads," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager and Colorado Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald. "Rio Rancho and the Albuquerque market provide a strong environment for our players to develop both on and off the ice."







