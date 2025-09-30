Introducing the New Mexico Goatheads

Published on September 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Professional hockey has officially returned to New Mexico with the unveiling of the New Mexico Goatheads, the state's new ECHL franchise set to begin play in the 2026-27 season.

The Goatheads name and identity pay tribute to both the region's rugged character and its unique natural landscape. The brand draws inspiration from the infamous goathead thorn, a hardy desert plant known for its toughness and ability to "stick ¬Â wherever it goes, a perfect symbol for a team built to leave its mark. The logo also incorporates the strength and grit of the ibex goats found in the Florida Mountains of southern New Mexico, combining local culture with bold design.

"This brand represents New Mexico's toughness, pride, and resilience, ¬Â said General Manager Jared Johnson. "We wanted something authentic to our community, and we believe the Goatheads are a team and a symbol fans across the state can rally behind. ¬Â

The striking new identity was created in partnership with The Barn Creative, whose portfolio of sports branding captures the same mix of grit and excitement the Goatheads are bringing to the ECHL. Anchored by a bold color palette of desert red, sand, and Rio Grande blue, the Goatheads look is designed to stand out on the ice and across merchandise.

Alongside today's reveal, fans can now purchase official Goatheads gear, including hats, hoodies, collectible pucks, and stickers exclusively at Goatheads.shop.

With the brand now officially unveiled, the New Mexico Goatheads are ready to build a stronghold of hockey in the Southwest. Fans can show their pride, rep the Herd, and carry a piece of history as professional hockey takes root once again in New Mexico.

Secure Your Seat for the Inaugural Season

Fans can now place a season ticket deposit for just $50 to guarantee their spot for the Goatheads' inaugural season at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Deposits ensure priority access when full season ticket packages become available.







