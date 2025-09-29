Solar Bears Sign Forward Ryan Naumovski, Announce Tryouts for Training Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of forward Ryan Naumovski to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Naumovski, 26, has 46 previous games of ECHL experience of two seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings. The Shelby Township, Michigan native has 14 points (4g-10a) and 10 penalty minutes over that stretch.

Previous to his tenure in Kalamazoo, Naumovski played five seasons of college hockey with Niagara University (2019-2023) and Augustana University (2023-24). His best season came with the Purple Eagles during his senior season, scoring 26 points (9g-17a) in 40 games and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for Best Collegiate Player in the Country.

In addition to the signing of Naumovski, the Solar Bears also announced the following players have signed tryout contracts and will join the team for training camp beginning on October 3 at AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den in Maitland.

- G Alex Aslandis (Kansas City Mavericks - ECHL)

- D Luke Farthing (Canisius University - NCAA DI)

- D/F Jake Hamilton (Pensacola Ice Flyers - SPHL)

- D John Macdonald (Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs - SPHL)

- F Skate Skalde (Merano - AlpsHL)

Aslandis, 24, spent the 2024-25 season at Lindenwood University appearing in one game. He was later signed by Kansas City in the ECHL and posted a 1-1-0 record in three appearances for the Mavericks.

Farthing, 26, played his graduate season last year at Canisius University, scoring five points (1g-4a) in 15 games. The Stoutsville, OH native also spent three seasons at Ferris State University.

Hamilton, 29, played in the SPHL last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, posting a pro career-high 20 points (6g-14a) and finished second on the team in penalty minutes with 77. The O'Fallon, MO native has appeared in 58 ECHL games over four seasons with Jacksonville, Kansas City, Adirondack, Norfolk, and Newfoundland.

Macdonald, 24, split time in the SPHL and ECHL last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Reading Royals. The Canonsburg, PA native scored 15 points (4g-11a) and added 39 penalty minutes last season for Roanoke. Macdonald also made his ECHL debut last season with Reading, appearing in six games.

Skalde, 22, is an Orlando native and the son of former IHL Solar Bear Jarrod Skalde, who was a member of the 2000-01 Turner Cup Champion team. Skalde played for Merano in the AlpsHL last season posting 16 points (11g-5a) and 66 penalty minutes. Skalde has previous professional experience in the SPHL appearing in 14 games over two seasons for Fayetteville and Knoxville.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius, Ryan Naumovski, Skate Skalde (TO), Keanan Stewart, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Luke Bast, Phil Beaulieu, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Luke Farthing (TO), Tony Follmer, Jake Hamilton (TO), John Macdonald (TO), Cody Schiavon

GOALTENDERS: Alex Aslandis (TO), Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







