Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have won six straight following a three-game, road sweep of Greenville and Savannah. The Solar Bears continue its seven-game road swing with South Carolina on Wednesday and the Florida Everblades this weekend.

This Week's Games:

Wednesday, December 10 at South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05pm

Friday, December 12 at Florida Everblades at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 13 at Florida Everblades at 7:00pm

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-12-0-0 (.368)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 21 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 12 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 44 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, December 5 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-2 W)

The Solar Bears took a three-game winning streak on the road and won 5-2 Friday night in Greenville. Jon Gillies made a season-high, 39 saves in the victory. Orlando got goals from Connor Kurth, Jack Adams, Anthony Bardaro, and two from Aaron Luchuk. Jarid Lukosevicius tallied two assists for his first multi-point game with the Bears.

Saturday, December 6 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3-2 W)

Orlando's winning streak was extended to five straight with a tight, one-goal victory Saturday night in Savannah. Two goals from Reece Newkirk and one from Anthony Bardaro opened a 3-0 lead but Savannah battled back to score twice. Jon Gillies kept the puck out late in the game and allowed the Bears to hang on to a 3-2 victory.

Sunday, December 7 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (2-0 W)

Connor Ungar made 37 saves in his Solar Bears debut to earn his second shutout of the season and first with the Solar Bears. Reece Newkirk and Tyler Bird each scored for the Bears on the power play.

BITES:

Jon Gillies has won four straight starts. This weekend he was 2-0, 2.00 goals against average and a .948 save percentage.

Connor Ungar is 4-0 in his last four starts, 2 shutouts, a posted a 0.71 goals against average and a .970 save percentage.

Jack Adams is on a four-game point streak (2g-4a)

Aaron Luchuk is on a four-game point streak (2g-3a)

Reece Newkirk has 3 goals in his last 2 games.

Orlando is 7-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 24 GP, 2g-9a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 20 GP, 9-6-5, .914

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 24 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 7 GP, 4-3-0, .892







