Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo.

Kaskisuo has appeared in two NHL games in his career, 1 with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2019-20 season and the other with the 2020-21 Nashville Predators.

Kaskisuo has played in AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, Chicago Wolves and Laval Rocket and ECHL games with Orlando, Norfolk and Bloomington. He played in 10 games with Bloomington during the 2024-25 season and had a .911 save percentage and a 3.30 goals against average.

Kaskisuo played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for two seasons from 2014-2016. He was born in Vantaa, Finland.

Kaskisuo joins the Grizzlies for their three game homestand against the Atlanta Gladiators for games on December 10, 12-13. Saturday night is the annual Teddy Bear Toss.







