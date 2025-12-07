Grizzlies Sign Forward Daniel Amesbury

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Daniel Amesbury.

Amesbury played in 33 games and had 1 assist and 171 penalty minutes for the Kansas City Mavericks during the 2024-25 season. Amesbury played in 13 games with the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2023-24 campaign.

In 38 games with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks from 2022-2024 he had 3 goals, 8 assists and 370 penalty minutes. He had 1 goal in 5 playoff games for the Hat Tricks during their 2023 FPHL Commissioner's Cup championship run. Amesbury is listed at 6'1" and 220 pounds.

Amesbury will wear number 27 for the Grizzlies, who are at Allen on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. The Grizzlies host the Atlanta Gladiators on December 10, 12-13. Saturday, December 13th is the Grizzlies Teddy Bear Toss. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (16): Daniel Amesbury, Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Kabore Dunn, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltender (1): Dylan Wells.

EBUG (1): Jared Stahel







