Rapid City Offense Has Third Period to Remember in 4-1 Win

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Rapid City Rush for the second-straight game 4-1.

In the first period, neither team could find the back of the net as fans were treated to a goaltender's duel between Cameron Whitehead and Arsenii Sergeev.

In the second period, it was Adam Pitters striking on the power play for Tahoe to give the Knight Monsters a 1-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

The third period is where the Rush took control of the game. It took Rapid City just 19 seconds to tie the game off a goal from Rasmus Ekström, which made it 1-1. At the 9:25 mark of the period, Xavier Bernard found the back of the net for the second consecutive game to put the Rush up by 1. After empty-net goals from Ryan Chyzowski and Cameron Buhl, the Rush walked out of Stateline with a 4-1 Friday night victory.

Rapid City's Sergeev played lights out in net, stopping 38 of 39 Tahoe shots. Sergeev picked up his team-leading fifth win with his effort.

