Americans Win Another Series But Drop the Finale
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans' Braidan Simmons-Fischer Takes on Utah Grizzlies' Daniel Amesbury
(Allen Americans, Credit: Griffyn K Photos)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the final game of a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night, and despite the 49 shots by the Americans, the Grizzlies won the series finale 6-3 at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans held the Grizzlies to just five shots in the opening period, but Utah made the most of their chances, scoring on two of the five shots. Aiden Hansen-Bukta with his first goal of the season and Griffin Ness scored his first of the night on a deflection that beat Americans Goalie David Tendeck for his sixth goal of the year at the 15:06 mark. The Americans outshot Utah 14-5 in the opening period.
More of Griffin Ness in the second frame, as he took a pass in front of the net for a one-timer that went through the five-hole to put Utah up 3-0. Colton Hargrove answered, cutting the lead to 3-1 with his third goal of the season coming in his 500th pro game. Reed Lebster would add another goal late in the frame to give Utah their three-goal lead back 4-1 after two periods of play.
The Grizzlies would put the game away in the third period scoring three more times but not before the Americans made it interesting. A pair of Allen goals from Danny Katic and Michael Gildon a minute apart late in the third period cut the Utah lead to 5-3. The Grizzlies then took a penalty, setting up a 6-on-4 as the Americans took goalie David Tendeck off the ice for the extra attacker, but John Gelatt scored into the open net. A shorthanded goal to lock the Utah victory and give the Grizzlies one win in the series.
The Americans return to action next Thursday night in Rapid City as they open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush.
Three Stars:
1. UTA - G. Ness
2. UTA - D. Wells
3. ALN - C. Hargrove
They Said it:
Colby McAuley: " We were all over them all night long. We put up 50 shots on net. It's not the end result we wanted for sure, but if we continue to play like that good things will happen."
