Blades Rout Admirals with 8-4 Offensive Bonanza

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Florida Everblades struck for five second period goals to skate to a comfortable 8-4 victory over the Norfolk Admirals to begin the weekend series.

There was no scoring during the opening 20 minutes at the Scope in Norfolk, Virginia, despite a flurry of special teams' opportunities for the Everblades. Florida generated just one shot on three power-play chances, including a 5-on-3 advantage. Norfolk nearly opened the scoring moments after the first penalty expired, but Will Cranley turned aside David Drake on a breakaway, then made another key stop in the final two minutes on Brandon Osmundson to keep the game scoreless heading into the first intermission.

Florida's offense erupted to open the middle stanza, striking for five goals in just 2:39 to build a commanding 5-0 cushion. Kyle Penney began the surge 34 seconds into the period, deflecting a shot from Jordan Sambrook. Kyle Betts followed 43 seconds later, cashing in his team-leading seventh of the year. Eight second later, Hudson Elynuik continued his hot start to begin his Everblades tenure, burying his sixth of the season. Craig Needham pushed the lead to four only 12 seconds later with a shot over the blocker for his fourth of the year. Oliver Chau capped the offensive rampage, poking home his fifth of the season to chase Norfolk goaltender Jaxon Castor from the game in his Admirals debut.

Tensions boiled over moments after Chau's marker, as Connor Doherty and Grant Hebert dropped the gloves with Herbert hoping to inspire the Admirals. Norfolk responded quickly, with Osmundson capitalizing on the momentum knocking home a loose puck in the crease to get the hosts on the board. Betts nearly restored Florida's five goal advantage, but Alex Worthington turned aside the breakaway chance. The Everblades later had an opportunity to extend their lead on a four-minute power play after Jaydon Dureau was assessed a double minor but were unable to convert despite doubling Norfolk's shot total in the period, 20-10.

Both sides traded goals throughout an eventful third period. Jack O'Leary cut the Everblades' lead to three moments after Oliver Cooper's penalty expired, but Craig Needham answered 1:45 later with his second of the night to restore Florida's four-goal cushion. Jaydon Dureau struck next for Norfolk with his seventh of the season, trimming the deficit once again, but Jordan Sambrook responded with his first of the year to push the margin back to four. Florida briefly enjoyed its largest lead of the night when Jesse Lansdell scored shorthanded, however Grant Hebert answered 22 seconds later to complete the scoring.

The two teams will meet once again tomorrow night for another 7:05 p.m. ET faceoff at the Scope before concluding the series Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Blades Bites

Florida's five goal second period marks the second time this Florida has scored five goals in a frame

Anthony Romano extended his point streak to a season best six games with his second period assist

Elynuik has points in five straight games (4g-3a) including goals in three straight contests

Florida scored a season high eight goals with four skaters recording multi-point nights including three of the four posting three-point nights: Sambrook (1g-2a), Needham (2g-1a), and Penney (1g-2a)

