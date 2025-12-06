Cyclones Add Goaltending Depth, Sign Tommy Scarfone to SPC
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Tommy Scarfone to a Standard Player Contract.
Scarfone, 25, hails from Montreal, QC and is coming off four seasons playing collegiate hockey at the NCAA Division I level. In the 2024-25 season, Scarfone played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he posted a .900 save percentage and 2.61 GAA in 32 games played. During his senior season, Scarfone was selected to the Mike Richter Award Watch List for the third time in his career, and finished the year with 66 career wins. By the end of the season, his 66 victories were second among active goaltenders in the country.
Prior to his time at Wisconsin, Scarfone played for the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and ended his time as a Tiger as the program's all-time leader in wins (55). He finished with a record of 55-29-4 after three seasons with RIT, with two Hobey Baker nominations in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In his finest season, Scarfone backstopped RIT to the Atlantic Hockey tournament title and an NCAA tournament bid in 2023-24. That season, his four shutouts were the most in the conference, and fourth-best in the nation.
