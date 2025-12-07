RECAP: Admirals Fall on Teddy Bear Toss Night against Florida
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Coming off their fifth straight loss, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice against the Florida Everblades on Teddy Bear Toss Night inside Norfolk Scope. Despite striking first, the Admirals surrendered five unanswered goals and fell by a final score of 5-2.
Goaltender Alex Worthington made his eighth start of the season for Norfolk and turned aside 25 of 30 shots in the loss.
Just two minutes into the game, the Admirals gained their first lead of the weekend as David Drake sent those teddy bears flying over the boards with his first goal of the season with a top-shelf wrister to make it 1-0 Admirals. That early momentum was vital as the Admirals looked good to start. That goal would hold up for nine minutes until the Everblades equalized off a power play goal. Anthony Romano beat Worthington over his left shoulder with a top-shelf dart.
That tying goal was the last goal in the period as the score remained 1-1 as Florida outshot Norfolk 13-5 in the opening twenty minutes.
Six minutes into the second period, Florida pulled ahead when Quinton Burns guided a slow-rolling puck into the net to give the Everblades a 2-1 lead. That score held until the final three minutes of the frame, when Norfolk answered back. Jaydon Dureau ripped a wrist shot home for his eighth goal of the season, bringing the Scope crowd to its feet and tying the game once again. The momentum, however, was short-lived, as just 48 seconds later Kyle Betts capitalized on an Admirals turnover to put Florida back in front, 3-2.
The Everblades carried that lead into the second intermission, even as the teams were deadlocked at 12-12 in shots during the period.
Florida added to its lead early in the third, as Jesse Lansdell finished a rebound off the initial stop by Worthington to make it 4-2. Tarun Fizer extended the advantage at the midway point of the period, and the Everblades controlled the remainder of the game from there, holding their three-goal cushion and skating away with the win.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. FLA - Q. Burns (1 goal, 1 assist, +2) 2. FLA - T. Fizer (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
3. NOR - D. Drake (1 goal)
Next Up
Norfolk and Florida will close out their three-in-three series tomorrow afternoon as the teams return to the ice inside Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
