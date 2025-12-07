Oilers Drop Rematch with Thunder

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, KA - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 4-1 to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena

The opening period saw both teams fail to score on their matching 10 recorded shots on goal.

Noah Giesbert and Roddy Ross both made another 10 saves in the second frame. Kyle Jeffers made the lone difference in period two, solving Giesbert on Wichita's 17th shot of the evening, setting the Thunder up 1-0 with 5:13 left in the period. Ross left the second period with his perfect game intact, with Wichita edging the Oilers with one more crucial shot on goal.

Kyle Crnkovic scored on the power play at the 13:36 mark of the final frame, following up with his second goal on the man advantage 1:22 later. The two-goal frame wrapped up a four-goal effort for the former Oiler on the weekend. Dylan Fitze spoiled Ross' shutout with 2:24 remaining, bringing Tulsa back within two in his first game back from two-week IR. Jeff Faith recorded the primary assist on the goal - his first point as an Oiler. Kirby Proctor capped the Thunder's 4-1 victory with an empty-net goal in the final 90 seconds.

The Oilers look to halt a seven-game skid in their first meeting with the Kansas City Mavericks in more than a month on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3:05 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

