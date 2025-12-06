Charlotte Recalls Mastrosimone
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Robert Mastrosimone has been recalled by their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
Mastrosimone, 24, has appeared in 13 games for Savannah this season and was the team's leading scorer, recording nine goals and six assists. The Bay Shore, N.Y. native has skated in 96 career AHL games, split between Charlotte and the Toronto Marlies.
The Ghost Pirates continue their home weekend tonight when they host the Orlando Solar Bears for Country Night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
