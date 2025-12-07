Brennan Stops 38 in Adirondack's 2-1 OT Victory over Maine

Adirondack Thunder get into a scrap with the Maine Mariners

PORTLAND - Tyler Brennan made 38 saves, and Jeremy Hanzel scored 44 seconds into overtime as the Adirondack Thunder swept the Maine Mariners with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night in front of 5,291 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Adirondack took a quick 1-0 lead as Grant Loven took a pass from Jacob Graves and fired a wrister by goaltender Brad Arvanitis. The goal was Loven's fourth of the year and second of the weekend just 1:25 into the game with Graves collecting the lone helper.

Maine answered back as James Marooney put in a rebound chance past goaltender Tyler Brennan to even the game, 1-1. The goal was Marooney's second of the year with assists from Jacob Hudson and Max Andreev with 4:05 left in the first.

After no scoring in the second and third period, the game went to overtime. On the power play in extra time, Tag Bertuzzi set up Jeremy Hanzel for a one timer, and he fired it by goaltender Brad Arvanitis for the 2-1 victory. The goal was Hanzel's second of the year and came 43 seconds into overtime with assists from Bertuzzi and Brannon McManus.

Tyler Brennan picked up the victory, stopping 38 of 39 shots.

