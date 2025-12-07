Marooney Nets Teddy Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jeremy Hanzel scored on the power play at:43 of overtime to win it for the Thunder. while James Marooney scored the goal that set off the Teddy Bear Toss in the opening period.

Adirondack grabbed the early lead, capitalizing on a poor Mariners line change as Grant Loven wristed one past the stick side of Brad Arvanitis at 1:25 of the opening frame. The Mariners picked up their game as the period went on and sent the teddy bears flying at 15:05 when Marooney took a nifty drop pass from Jacob Hudson and netted his second goal of the season. The donated stuffed animals benefited Marine Toys for Tots and South Portland Fire Department.

It remained tied at one through the second and third periods, with the Mariners outshooting the Thunder 16-5 in the final frame of regulation. Adirondack netminder Tyler Brennan was strong, making several key saves to keep the game tied. In the closing moments of the third, Nick Anderson's delay of game penalty put the Mariners shorthanded heading into the extra session.

Early in overtime, Tag Bertuzzi fed a pass across the crease to Jeremy Hanzel on the backdoor to end the game at 4 on 3. With the overtime point gained, the Mariners extended their home point streak to seven games (4-0-3).

The Mariners (10-5-3-1) host a pair of games next weekend on Friday and Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Worcester Railers. Friday is "Best Buddies Night" with a 7:15 PM puck drop and Saturday is the first of two Pirates Nights, presented by Camden National Bank, a 6 PM faceoff. The Mariners will wear Portland Pirates speciality jerseys, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pirates Bobblehead, presented by Minibar, and Pirates alumni will be in attendance.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.