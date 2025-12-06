Wheeling Takes Game 1 in West Virginia, 3-1 over Greensboro

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Greensboro Gargoyles got within one goal of Wheeling during the second period of Friday night's contest, but fell to the Nailers 3-1 in the opening night of a three game weekend series.

Wheeling got on the board early with a tip-in goal from Ryan Mashie seven minutes into the game. The Nailers extended a 2-0 lead at 11:22 by Zach Urdahl.

Greensboro cut the lead in half as Jordan Biro found space for Zach Farmouth, who set up Artyom Borshyov for his first career goal. With the assist, Biro has points in four of the past five appearances.

The Nailers would regain their two goal lead 1:11 into the third period. Nikita Quapp stood strong down the stretch of the third, making a pair of highlight reel saves. The Gargoyles got the extra attacker on for the final 1:22 of regulation, but Wheeling held on for a 3-1 win.

The Gargoyles face Wheeling twice more this weekend, and four more times in the next six games to close out their regular season series with the ECHL leading Nailers. The Gargoyles return home on Wednesday, December 17 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Don't miss out on any of the fun, get tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com







ECHL Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.