Doyle Called Up, Price Signed to SPC

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced three roster moves today. Defenseman Braden Doyle was loaned to the AHL and will make his third trip north this season to join the Wolves. In related moves, Gargoyles signed defenseman Caleb Price to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) and released defenseman True Crowe.

Doyle made his professional debut with the Gargoyles in the franchise's Inaugural Game. Doyle was loaned to the Wolves on October 25, 2025, and stayed with the AHL club until December 5 while playing 9 games for Chicago. With the Gargoyles, Doyle has appeared in 27 games helping on eight points (1G, 7A).

Price is a 25-year-old rookie out of Mercyhurst University. After finishing his NCAA season, Price signed with the Norfolk Admirals. He played his first 10 professional games in Norfolk, including four appearances against the Gargoyles. The Hookset, NH native has five points (1G, 4A) in the ECHL. At Mercyhurst, he appeared in 110 career games, adding 31 points (7G, 24A).

Crowe was released from his SPC today. He joined the Gargoyles on an ATO. Crowe made his ECHL debut on Thursday, March 5 at Savannah. After picking up an assist in his first career game, he finished the weekend with 2 points and 3 games. Crowe will join the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the SPHL, where he signed before being loaned to Greensboro for his professional debut.

The Gargoyles play on the road in Portland, ME on Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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