Road Trip Gets off to a Strong Start for the Lions with a Shutout

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) kicked off their four-game road trip in style on Wednesday, earning a 1-0 victory over the Tulsa Oilers (Anaheim Ducks).

After a relatively quiet opening period, the pace picked up in the middle frame. Scoring chances increased at both ends of the ice, but goaltenders Hunter Jones and David Tendeck stood tall, turning aside every shot they faced. The two teams headed to the locker room still deadlocked.

The Lions finally broke the tie early in the third period. Landon Fuller fired a shot from the blue line that Cédric Desruisseaux, well positioned in front of the net, skillfully redirected past the goaltender. Mathieu Bizier also picked up an assist on Desruisseaux's 12th goal of the season.

Trois-Rivières then did an excellent job protecting their lead, limiting their opponent's chances to secure the win and claim the two points available in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

In goal, Hunter Jones was flawless, stopping all 34 shots he faced to record his fourth shutout of the season. The Ontario native was also named the game's first star.

The Lions will face the Oilers again on Saturday at 8 p.m. They will then continue their road trip in Wichita, Kansas, where they'll take on the Thunder (San Jose Sharks) on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Lions' next home game at Colisée Vidéotron is scheduled for Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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