Tarr Records First Pro Goal in Loss to Kansas City

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off against the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its four-game miniseries against Kansas City on Tuesday night, losing 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Oliver Tarr provided the lone Thunder tally with helpers to Cameron Mitchell and Robert Kincaid. Roddy Ross suffered the loss, stopping 23 shots.

After a scoreless first, Justin Janicke broke the ice just 15 seconds into the second. He worked into the offensive zone, cut across the top of the slot and fired a shot past Ross for his 15th of the year.

Marcus Crawford made it 2-0 at 7:49 on the power play. Jack Randl unloaded a one-timer from the deep slot that Crawford redirected past Ross for his 14th of the campaign.

Late in the second, Tarr put the Thunder on the board. He took a drop pass at the left circle, walked in and beat Jack LaFontaine to the short side and cut the lead to 2-1.

In the third, Lucas Sowder scored a pair of goals to help Kansas City pull away. He tallied his first at 4:16, firing a shot that found its way into the net from the top of the left circle.

His second came at 11:32 as he beat a Thunder defender to the top of the crease and redirected a shot from Bobo Carpenter to make it 4-1.

Tarr tallied his first professional goal while Mitchell recorded his first pro point with an assist.

Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The two teams play once again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

Tarr Records First Pro Goal in Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.