Tarr Records First Pro Goal in Loss to Kansas City
Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its four-game miniseries against Kansas City on Tuesday night, losing 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Oliver Tarr provided the lone Thunder tally with helpers to Cameron Mitchell and Robert Kincaid. Roddy Ross suffered the loss, stopping 23 shots.
After a scoreless first, Justin Janicke broke the ice just 15 seconds into the second. He worked into the offensive zone, cut across the top of the slot and fired a shot past Ross for his 15th of the year.
Marcus Crawford made it 2-0 at 7:49 on the power play. Jack Randl unloaded a one-timer from the deep slot that Crawford redirected past Ross for his 14th of the campaign.
Late in the second, Tarr put the Thunder on the board. He took a drop pass at the left circle, walked in and beat Jack LaFontaine to the short side and cut the lead to 2-1.
In the third, Lucas Sowder scored a pair of goals to help Kansas City pull away. He tallied his first at 4:16, firing a shot that found its way into the net from the top of the left circle.
His second came at 11:32 as he beat a Thunder defender to the top of the crease and redirected a shot from Bobo Carpenter to make it 4-1.
Tarr tallied his first professional goal while Mitchell recorded his first pro point with an assist.
Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
The two teams play once again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
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Wichita Thunder face off against the Kansas City Mavericks
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026
- Tarr Records First Pro Goal in Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
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