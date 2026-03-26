Railers Claim Forward Jordan Kaplan off Waivers from Cincinnati Cyclones

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Jordan Kaplan has been claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Kaplan, 28, arrives in Worcester following stints with the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones this season. In 41 games played this year, Kaplan has 13 points (3G, 10A) to go with ten penalty minutes. During the 2024-25 season with Worcester, Kaplan set career highs in games played (68), goals (18), assists (31), points (49), and penalty minutes (108). Kaplan's goals, assists and points totals were each ranked third on the Railers last season. Over his entire ECHL career with Worcester, Cincinnati, Wheeling, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals, Norfolk Admirals and Adirondack Thunder, the 5'10", 170lb forward has 126 points (47G, 79A) and 207 penalty minutes in 247 games played over five seasons.

Prior to professional hockey, the Bridgewater, NJ native skated at the University of Vermont for one season and Sacred Heart University for three, amassing 58 points (26G, 32A) in 116 collegiate games played.

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ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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