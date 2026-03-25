Thunder Welcomes Back Alumni from Two Championship Teams

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to welcome back the Thunder alumni from the 1994 and 1995 championship-winning teams on Friday, April 10 when Kansas City comes to INTRUST Bank Arena.

Fans will have the chance to watch the game and hang out with the Thunder alumni in our glass suite during the game. Tickets are $100, $80 for season ticket holders and includes a dinner buffet and two drink tickets.

Members of the two Thunder championship winning teams will also be honored during the game. The list of confirmed players attending are:

Bob Berg

Steve Chelios

Paul Dukovac

Ron Handy

Mike McCormick

Greg Neish

Tom Roulston

Brent Sapergia

Conrade Thomas

Greg Smith

Stephanne Venne

Rob Weingartner

Additional members from the two championship teams will be shared once they are confirmed. Click HERE to purchase your ticket today. Use code ALUMNI. Season ticket holders can contact the office to purchase tickets for this event.







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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