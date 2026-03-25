Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Carson Golder has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Golder, 23, returns to Reading on his fourth loan following his third recall by Lehigh Valley on March 7 where he recorded an assist for one point in four of Lehigh Valley's eight games since his recall. With the Royals this season, the Smithers, British Columbia native has registered a tied-team-high 13 goals and 27 points (13g-14a) through 37 games. Golder signed an AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 23, 2025 entering his third professional season.

The 6'0", 196-pound, left-shot forward played his first two seasons in the Winnipeg Jets organization, where he logged nine points (2g-7a) in 25 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and 60 points (23g-37a) in 73 games with the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

Across 144 professional career games, Golder has logged 97 points (48g-49a) with 87 points (46g-41a) in 110 ECHL career games and 10 points (2g-8a) in 34 AHL career games.

Prior to making his professional debut in the AHL with Manitoba on April 15, 2023, where he recorded an assist for his first pro point, Golder played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets, amassing 69 points (34g-35a) across 164 games played. In 2022, he aided the Oil Kings to the Ed Chynoweth Cup as Western Hockey League champions with eight points (3g-5a) in 16 WHL playoff games.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







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