Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 27th - Game 62/72
Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-21-7-2, 71 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game home series against the Norfolk Admirals (26-31-4-0, 56 points) on Friday, March 27th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The series continues on Saturday, March 28th at 7:00 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 62 of the regular season with a point earned in four of their last five games (2-1-2), 13 of their last 19 contests (8-5-3-2) and 22 of their 31 games played to open 2026 (15-10-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 26 of their last 39 games (20-9-4-2) since Dec. 13 and 40 of their 61 games this season (31-21-7-2).
Prior to their series opener win over Norfolk on Wednesday, 3-0, the Royals went 0-1-1-1 over a three-game weekend with post-regulation losses against Adirondack 4-3 in a shootout Friday and 4-3 in overtime Saturday before suffering their fifth shutout of the season on Sunday, 4-0. at Maine.
At home, the Royals have won 16 of their last 22 games with a point in 19 of the 22 games (16-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 13 contests with a point earned in nine of the last 13 road games (6-4-2-1).
Forward Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (14) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (30) and points (40).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk has opened their regular season at 26-31-4-0, 56 points with five wins over their last eight games and points in six of those eight (5-2-1). They've also won seven of their last 11 with two regulation losses in the 11-game span (7-2-2).
Since defeating the Royals in their prior meeting to the series opener on Wednesday on January 3, 5-1, the Admirals have gone 19-12-2-0.
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (128-125-23). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Brady Fleurent in goals (27) and points (54). He has registered 18 goals and 34 points over Norfolk's last 33 games.
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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
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