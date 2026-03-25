ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Indy's Tyler Weiss has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #943, Utah at Indy, on March 22.

Weiss is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 16:24 of the second period.

Weiss will miss Indy's games at Toledo (March 27) and at Fort Wayne (March 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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