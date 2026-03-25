Blades Start Three-Game Set against Savannah

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades start a three-game set against the Savannah Ghost Pirates Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Everblades are coming off their biggest win of the season, crushing the Orlando Solar Bears 9-2 on Saturday. Sam Stange led the way with four goals, while Oliver Cooper registered the Blades' first Gordie Howe hat trick of the season. Florida has now won seven consecutive home games, tying their season high.

Savannah enters action tonight having lost five of their last six matchups and seeing their hold on the final playoff spot in the South Division shrink down to just four points. On Sunday, the Ghost Pirates fell 4-3 to the Atlanta Gladiators despite having eight power plays, including a five-minute man advantage. Tonight's game marks the start of a nine-game road trip for Savannah.

Florida is 5-2-0-0 against Savannah this season, including winning both of the prior matchups at Hertz Arena. Hudson Elynuik leads the Blades with five goals and an assist in the season series, while Jordan Sambrook and Jesse Lansdell each have six assists. For the Ghost Pirates, Nicholas Zabaneh paces the team with three goals versus Florida; he also leads the ECHL with five shorthanded goals this year.

The series continues Friday and Saturday against Savannah, with these being the last regular season games between the two clubs this year.

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