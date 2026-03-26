ECHL Transactions - March 25

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Divyne Apollon, F

Greensboro:

True Crowe, D

Reading:

Zach Bannister, F

Tahoe:

Eric Olson, F

Worcester:

William Lavalliere, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:

Jordan Kaplan, F (from Cincinnati)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Nolan Orzeck, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Kylor Wall, D Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Gabriel Bernier, F Activated from Reserve 3/24

Florida:

Add Anthony Romano, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Ryan Richardson, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add True Crowe, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Caleb Price, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Braden Doyle, D Loaned to Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Delete Simon Latkoczy, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Joe Prouty, D Placed on Reserve

Add Simon Latkoczy, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Joe Prouty, D Signed ECHL SPC

Idaho:

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Thomas Bergsland, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Add Kaleb Pearson, F Assigned by Texas

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve

Add Robbie Holmes, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Adam Ingram, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Jones, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Ben Allison, F Signed ECHL SPC

Norfolk:

Add William Magnuson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Valtteri Piironen, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Clay Hanus, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Delete Jaden Shields, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Reading:

Add Carson Golder, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Hunter Johannes, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Garrett Devine, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Savannah:

Delete Logan Drevitch, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Reece Vitelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on Reserve

Add Evan Nause, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Mayer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on Reserve

Add Patrick Guzzo, F Activated from Reserve

Tahoe:

Delete Luke Adam, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Eric Olson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Samuel Mayer, D Assigned by Henderson

Toledo:

Delete Nolan Hutcheson, F Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mark Estapa, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Israel Mianscum, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Lukas Jirousek, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Tyler Poulsen, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Owen Lindmark, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Add Vincent Corcoran, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Ryan Miotto, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Case McCarthy, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on Reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G Assigned by Bridgeport

Add Gleb Veremyev, F Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders







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