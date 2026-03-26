ECHL Transactions - March 25
Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 25, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Divyne Apollon, F
Greensboro:
True Crowe, D
Reading:
Zach Bannister, F
Tahoe:
Eric Olson, F
Worcester:
William Lavalliere, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Worcester:
Jordan Kaplan, F (from Cincinnati)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Nolan Orzeck, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Kylor Wall, D Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Gabriel Bernier, F Activated from Reserve 3/24
Florida:
Add Anthony Romano, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Ryan Richardson, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add True Crowe, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Caleb Price, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Braden Doyle, D Loaned to Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Delete Simon Latkoczy, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Joe Prouty, D Placed on Reserve
Add Simon Latkoczy, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Joe Prouty, D Signed ECHL SPC
Idaho:
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Thomas Bergsland, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Add Kaleb Pearson, F Assigned by Texas
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve
Add Robbie Holmes, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Adam Ingram, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Jones, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Ben Allison, F Signed ECHL SPC
Norfolk:
Add William Magnuson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Valtteri Piironen, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Clay Hanus, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Delete Jaden Shields, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Reading:
Add Carson Golder, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Hunter Johannes, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Garrett Devine, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Savannah:
Delete Logan Drevitch, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Reece Vitelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on Reserve
Add Evan Nause, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Mayer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on Reserve
Add Patrick Guzzo, F Activated from Reserve
Tahoe:
Delete Luke Adam, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Eric Olson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Samuel Mayer, D Assigned by Henderson
Toledo:
Delete Nolan Hutcheson, F Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mark Estapa, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Israel Mianscum, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Lukas Jirousek, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Tyler Poulsen, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Owen Lindmark, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Add Vincent Corcoran, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Ryan Miotto, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Case McCarthy, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on Reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G Assigned by Bridgeport
Add Gleb Veremyev, F Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026
- Railers Claim Forward Jordan Kaplan off Waivers from Cincinnati Cyclones - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Railers Sign Defenseman Vincent Corcoran to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Clay Hanus Signed by Calgary Wranglers, Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Doyle Called Up, Price Signed to SPC - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Prouty and Latkoczy from NCAA - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Pearson, Boltmann Return to Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Blades Start Three-Game Set against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Welcomes Back Alumni from Two Championship Teams - Wichita Thunder
- Inside the Swamp: March 17-23 - Florida Everblades
- Tarr Records First Pro Goal in Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
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