Pearson, Boltmann Return to Idaho

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today, March 25, the return of two players to Idaho.

Defenseman Jake Boltmann has been returned from his loan to the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), while forward Kaleb Pearson has been loaned to the Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL).

Boltmann, 24, returns to Idaho after initially signing a PTO with the Barracuda on March 15. In three games with San Jose, Boltmann registered a plus/minus rating of +3 in three wins for the Barracuda.

This season with the Steelheads, Boltmann has picked up 16 points (1G, 15A) in 53 games, one of eight Idaho blueliners to reach double-digit points this year.

Pearson, 25, heads back to Boise after being recalled to Texas on March 14. The forward skated in five games for Texas and scored his first AHL goal on March 18 in a 5-4 win for the Stars over the Chicago Wolves.

The St. Marys, ON native will pick back up in Idaho where he's already racked up 36 points (21G, 15A) in 47 games and earned ECHL Rookie of the Month honors for January.

The moves give the Steelheads 29 players on their roster, with 17 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders heading into this weekend's action against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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