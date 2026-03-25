Railers Sign Defenseman Vincent Corcoran to ECHL Contract

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Vincent Corcoran has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Corcoran, 24, comes to Worcester following a four-year collegiate career at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN. In 116 career NCAA games, the 5'8", 165lb defenseman had 30 points (4G, 26A) to go with 34 penalty minutes. Corcoran was a regular-season champion with the Beavers during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Plainfield, IL native played three season in the North American Hockey league for the Topeka Pilots and Wichita Falls Warriors. In 164 games over three seasons, Corcoran had 94 points (17G, 77A) to go with 111 penalty minutes and a +48 rating. Corcoran was named NAHL Defenseman of the Year for the 2021-22 season with Wichita. That same season, Corcoran recorded the most assists (44) and points (52) by a defenseman (44) across the NAHL.

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508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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