Swamp Rabbits Sign Prouty and Latkoczy from NCAA

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that the team has signed defenseman Joe Prouty and goaltender Simon Latkoczy from the NCAA college ranks.

In a separate transaction, Remy Parker was released yesterday.

Prouty turns professional with the Swamp Rabbits after completing his final NCAA season with Michigan Tech. Serving as alternate captain of the Huskies, the 6'1", 203-pound blue liner smashed career-highs with a dozen assists and 14 points in 39 games, leading the team to the CCHA semifinals.

From Apple Valley, Minnesota, Prouty, 24 played three prior seasons with Lindenwood University, and leaves the NCAA chapter of his career with five goals and 35 points in 129 contests. Before going to college, he played parts of NAHL seasons with the New Mexico Ice Wolves, logging 34 points in 132 games with 288 PIM.

Latkoczy elevates to the professional realm following his fourth and final NCAA season, all spent with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Named one of three captains for the Mavericks, the 5'11", 180-pound net-minder went 8-16-0 in 25 games with a 3.31 GAA and .895 SV%, guiding the team to a finish in the NCHC Quarterfinals against top-seeded North Dakota.

From Trenčín, Slovakia, Latkoczy, 23, posted a lifetime record of 52-50-5 with 5 shutouts, a 2.77 GAA, and .913 SV% in 110 games with the Mavericks. He was a two-time selection to the NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team, named to the All-Tournament Team in 2024, and in 2025 was selected as a First Team All-Star and Goaltender of the Year. Before going to college, Latkoczy won the 2021 Clark Cup Championship with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, captured a Slovakian U20 title with his hometown HK Dukla Trenčín, and represented his home nation of Slovakia three times for the World Junior Championships, twice at the U20 level.

The Swamp Rabbits finally come back home from their franchise record 11-game road trip, set to play 10 of their remaining 12 games of the season at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Their first game back is a rematch against the Jacksonville Icemen on "Backyard Sports Day", Sunday, March 29th, featuring a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop, a mini stick giveaway to the first 1,000 children 12 and under, and a "Rabbit King" jersey auction post game.







ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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