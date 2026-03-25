Clay Hanus Signed by Calgary Wranglers, Assigned to Rush
Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the Rush have received Clay Hanus (pronounced HAHN-us) from the Calgary Wranglers. Hanus signed a two-way AHL/ECHL contract with Calgary today and was subsequently assigned to Rapid City.
Hanus, 25, finished his four-year collegiate career at Mount Royal University in Calgary. Hanus recorded greater than a point per game in all four seasons, totaling 113 points (32g+81a) across 82 games. During his USports career, Hanus was named All-Canadian First Team twice, as well as Defenseman of the Year and USports Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left-shot defenseman from Minnetonka, Minn. previously played two games with the Wheeling Nailers in October of 2022 before starting college.
Hanus spent much of his junior career with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League and served as team captain in the 2021-22 season.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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