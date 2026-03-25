Inside the Swamp: March 17-23

Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Sam Stange congratulated along the bench

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Sam Stange congratulated along the bench(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continued their dominance over the Orlando Solar Bears last week posting 4-1 and 9-2 victories over their divisional foes to cap off the season series. Florida's strong efforts has the Blades atop the South Division standings and Eastern Conference at 90 points with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Dominance Over Orlando

Florida closed out the season series in commanding fashion with a 4-1-win Wednesday night in Orlando followed by a 9-2 victory on home ice Saturday. The Everblades took the final six meetings of the series and finished a perfect 6-0-0 at the Kia Center outscoring the Solar Bears 30-5 in those games.

Saturday's nine-goal performance marked a season high for Florida, highlighted by a five-goal second period that matched their highest scoring period of the year. The Blades showcased their depth offensively with six different goal scorers in the win.

Defensively, Florida remained consistent throughout the matchup holding Orlando to two goals or fewer in 12 of the 14 meetings this season.

Tarun Fizer led the charge against the Solar Bears finishing with eight goals and 14 points in the series, including 12 points over the final six meetings.

Stange Leaving His Mark

Sam Stange made an immediate impact in his return to Hertz Arena following his stint with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, delivering a historic performance in Saturday's win. Stange erupted for four goals in the second period, striking twice just nine seconds apart to fuel Florida's offensive surge.

It marked his second hat trick of the season, both coming against Orlando, and his second four-point performance in the season series. Stange finished the night with a team-best +5 rating while accounting for more than half of his season goal total in just two games against the Solar Bears.

His four-goal outing was the first by an Everblade in more than nine years, last accomplished by John McCarron on December 3, 2016, also against Orlando. In a game defined by Florida's depth and dominance, Stange's performance stood as the defining moment of the night.

Standout Performers

Tarun Fizer - Recorded three points over the two-game set against Orlando recording a goal and an assist in Wednesday's win and added his 19th of the season Saturday finishing the week with a +4 rating.

Oliver Cooper - Had a Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday against the Solar Bears notching a goal, assist, and fight helping Florida to a statement 9-2 win. Cooper leads Florida with nine fighting majors this season.

Jordan Sambrook - Continued his career season tallying four points across his last two games including a three-assist performance Saturday night and finished a combined +7 on the week. Sambrook leads all active Florida skaters with 42 points.

Cam Johnson - Earned a pair of wins during a dominant week over Orlando posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.

By the Numbers

Florida has won seven straight games on home ice dating back to February 20 outscoring opponents 27-7.

Jordan Sambrook leads the ECHL with a +51 rating after finishing a +7 last week against Orlando and ranks seventh among all defensemen with 42 points.

Cam Johnson leads all ECHL netminders in wins (25) starts (41) and goals-against average 1.87.

The Everblades 41 wins are second most in the ECHL while their 19 home wins are third most. Brad Ralph's group is 18-2-3-1 at Hertz Arena since November 8.

The Blades are 14-0-2-2 this season when wearing specialty jerseys and finished the season a perfect 5-0 against Orlando in specialty uniforms.

Weekly Rewind (2-0-0-0)

Wednesday: Florida 4, Orlando 1 | Game Sheet

The Everblades earned their 40th win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Orlando Wednesday night at the Kia Center. The Solar Bears opened the scoring 7:04 into the first period, but Oliver Chau responded 1:32 later finishing a partial break to even the score.

Florida took control in the second period as Tarun Fizer buried a breakaway for his 18th of the season while the penalty kill turned aside four Orlando power plays. Jordan Sambrook extended the lead in the third before Logan Lambdin added an empty-net goal as Cam Johnson stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win.

Saturday: Florida 9, Orlando 2 | Game Sheet

The Everblades delivered a dominant 9-2 win over Orlando Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Carson Gicewicz opened the scoring in the first before the Solar Bears briefly tied the game early in the second.

Sam Stange took over in the middle frame scoring four goals, including two just nine seconds apart to give Florida a 3-1 lead. He later capped off the period with his fourth of the night to make it 6-2 after 40 minutes. Third-period goals from Cole Moberg, Oliver Cooper, and Reid Duke sealed the win as Cam Johnson made 20 saves.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Florida Everblades continue their four-game homestand this week when they welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates to Hertz Arena beginning Wednesday, March 25 for a three-game set.

Wednesday's meeting will mark the first matchup between the two clubs in Estero since November 28-29 when Florida swept the two-game set posting 6-3 and 5-2 victories. Since then, the Blades and Ghost Pirates have met five times with Florida taking three of the five matchups at Enmarket Arena.

Entering the week, Savannah is in possession of the final playoff spot in the South Division with 62 points holding a narrow four-point advantage over the Jacksonville Icemen with 11 games remaining. The Ghost Pirates have struggled over their last 10 games posting a 3-7 mark during this stretch and looking to snap a two-game skid in pursuit of their first berth in franchise history into the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday night and the series concludes Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. faceoff.

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ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026

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