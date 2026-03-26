Hunter Jones Outlasts Oilers in 1-0 Goaltending Duel in First Franchise Meeting
Published on March 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 1-0 to the Trois Rivières at the BOK Center on Wednesday night.
Each team left a neck-and-neck first period with nine shots and zero goals on the scoreboard.
The Oilers outshot Trois-Rivières 15-9 in the middle frame, but again both netminders stood tall, sending the game scoreless into the final frame.
Cèdric Desruisseaux tipped Landon Fuller's full speed point shot from the low slot, down to the ice behind the goal line, breaking the deadlock and sealing Trois-Rivières' 1-0 victory.
David Tendeck stopped 31 of 32 shots, while Hunter Jones halted all 34 chances faced.
The close loss drops Tulsa's record against Canadian teams to 9-1-0-0 since joining the ECHL.
The Oilers and Lions square off for another battle on Saturday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2026
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 27th - Game 62/72 - Reading Royals
- Hunter Jones Outlasts Oilers in 1-0 Goaltending Duel in First Franchise Meeting - Tulsa Oilers
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- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Blades Start Three-Game Set against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Welcomes Back Alumni from Two Championship Teams - Wichita Thunder
- Inside the Swamp: March 17-23 - Florida Everblades
- Tarr Records First Pro Goal in Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
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