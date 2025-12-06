Admirals on the Wrong End of an 8-Spot Against Florida

Norfolk, VA - Coming into the second weekend of their six-game homestand, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice for the first of three games this weekend against the Florida Everblades. Giving up five second-period goals put the Admirals behind 5-0 as they eventually fell 8-4.

Jaxson Caster made his official Admirals debut in goal and third appearance overall this season, as he finished the night with 9 saves off of 14 shots faced. Alex Worthington replaced Castor and finished the night with 20 saves out of 23 shots.

The opening period ended scoreless as both teams relied on strong defense and steady goaltending to keep the game tied early. Norfolk had an early power play but couldn't break through, then spent much of the rest of the period killing penalties, including a brief two-man disadvantage, and held Florida off the board.

The Everblades had a slight 7-6 edge in shots after one, but the game remained tied 0-0 heading into the second.

The Everblades took control early in the second period, scoring five goals in a span of just one minute and 51 seconds to quickly swing momentum in their favor. Florida opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the frame after a turnover in the Admirals' zone led to Kyle Penney's goal. Less than a minute later, Kyle Betts doubled the lead by crashing the crease, and only 18 seconds after that, Hudson Elynuik broke in on a breakaway to make it 3-0. The flurry continued 12 seconds later when Craig Needham found the back of the net to extend the lead to 4-0, silencing the crowd inside Norfolk Scope. Roughly 40 seconds after that, Oliver Chau added another as Florida capped off the surge and made it 5-0.

Looking to spark the bench, Grant Hebert dropped the gloves with an Everblade in hopes of shifting the energy. With under eight minutes remaining in the period, Brandon Osmundson finally got Norfolk on the scoreboard, burying a rebound for his fifth goal of the season to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The score remained the same through the end of the period as Florida outshot Norfolk 20-10 in the middle frame, taking a commanding lead into the third following their explosive second-period outburst.

The third period featured plenty of offense from both sides as the teams combined for six goals. Jack O'Leary opened the scoring in the frame with his second goal of the season, ripping a shot from the slot to make it 5-2. Florida answered just two minutes later when Craig Needham struck again to restore the four-goal cushion at 6-2.

Norfolk responded 90 seconds later as Jaydon Dureau buried a one-timer for his seventh goal of the year to pull the Admirals within three at 6-3. However, the Everblades quickly shut the door as Jordan Sambrook and Jesse Lansdell scored to push the lead to 8-3. Grant Hebert closed out the scoring late with a power-play goal for Norfolk, but the Admirals ultimately fell by an 8-4 final score.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. FLA - K. Penney (1 goal, 2 assists, +4)

2. FLA - C. Needham (2 goals, +2)

3. FLA - J. Sambrook (2 assists, +2)

Next Up

Teddy Bear Toss Night is tomorrow as the Admirals and Everblades square off once again inside Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to toss onto the ice when Norfolk scores its first goal.







