ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #274, Kalamazoo at Bloomington, on Dec. 5.

Bloomington's Mark Kaleinikovas has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 8:46 of the first period.

Kaleinikovas will miss Bloomington's game vs. Kalamazoo tonight (Dec. 6).

Kalamazoo's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 8:46 of the first period.

Kennedy will miss Kalamazoo's games at Bloomington tonight (Dec. 6), vs. Bloomington (Dec. 10) and at Cincinnati (Dec. 12).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.